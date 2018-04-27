Letter to the Editor: If it ain’t broke...

To the editor:

I like to say, if it is not broken don’t try to fix it. Rod Runyon has been a commissioner since 2011 and has done an exemplary job. If you have ever met him or spent any time with him, then you know how wonderful, compassionate, and dedicated he truly is. I love his work, especially with veterans. He has volunteered for Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee, veterans parade committee, Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum and Patriot Guard Riders. He has also volunteered with other things, such as Rotary, the Dalles Jaycees, Babe Ruth, Pig Bowl, Little Leauge, and the list goes on. Some of his successes include, but are not limited to, the following: Establishment of the South Wasco County Parks & Recreation District, Home at Last problem solving, recognition by the governor, planning department improvements, 911 operations, GIS system improvements. He is retired from 25 years in financial service. He is 100 percent qualified to do this job and should continue! Please, re elect, Rod Runyon for county commissioner!

Michelle Wilson

The Dalles