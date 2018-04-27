Letter to the Editor: Investigation is vital

To the editor:

It has been almost a year since Special Counsel Robert Mueller began his investigation into Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election. In that time, Mueller’s team has secured indictments against or gotten guilty pleas from at least 19 individuals and three companies, and the recent search of Michael Cohen’s offices suggests that the investigation is not only continuing, but getting ever closer to President Trump.



With every development, Trump appears more visibly frustrated with Mr. Mueller. The latest turn of events has escalated into the not-so-veiled Twitter threats to end the investigation by firing Mueller, Rosenstein, or others involved.



The personal discomfort and the wish to end that discomfort is understandable — almost certainly, anyone in President Trump’s position right now would be tempted to do everything in his or her power to deflect attention and end the investigation into conduct that appears negligent at best and criminal at worst.

This investigation, however, is not just about President Trump. It is about our democracy and maintaining (or fixing) the principles of independence and freedom from hostile foreign influences that this country has held up since its beginning. It is therefore crucial for the president and our country to allow the investigation to run its course.

Forcing a premature end to Mueller’s investigation will serve neither the president nor the country’s interests. If there is nothing to hide, there should be no fear of disclosure. If there is something to hide, the country should know.



To that end, I urge Congressman Walden to use his position as a Republican member of Congress to counsel the president to allow Mr. Mueller to continue his investigation. In addition, Senators Merkley and Wyden should make their opinions clear by supporting the bipartisan bill currently in the Senate to protect Robert Mueller, which is being sponsored by Republican Senators Lindsay Graham and Thom Tillis.



It is not a witch hunt — it is a methodical and legal process that must be allowed to reach its conclusion or risk a very real threat to democracy as we know and cherish it.

Jennifer Hackett

Hood River