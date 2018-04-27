Letter to the Editor: Kathy is quick study

To the editor:

The citizens of Wasco County are very fortunate to have Kathy Schwartz running for county commissioner. Commissioners engage in a wide variety of issues. Kathy is a quick study and we have complete confidence she will do a terrific job. Her enthusiasm, energy, drive, intellect and passion for making things work better, will serve our county well. Her listening skills are just as important as her ability to articulate well reasoned thoughts or concepts. I hope you will support Kathy and be a part of making Wasco County an even better place.

Don and Brenda Coats

The Dalles