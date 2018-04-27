Letter to the Editor: Proud to support mom

To the editor:

My name is Brittan Schwartz and I am proud to say my mother, Kathy, is running for Wasco County commissioner.

Although not unbiased as her daughter, I would like Wasco County to know what it was like growing up with Kathy as a mother because I know she will bring the same kind of tough love to the position. Kathy taught my brother and I to follow through on commitments we made, no matter how many excuses we uttered. She taught us to be kind to everyone, regardless of one’s background, culture, or appearance. She unapologetically preached values of public service and a strong work ethic.

Kathy is also a long-time supporter of women. She encouraged me to follow my dreams and never let me feel intimidated as a woman or young girl. In fact, if I could ascribe a catch phrase to her, it would be: “Why not?” Kathy exemplifies what it means to empower those who feel overlooked or marginalized.

Finally, Kathy taught me to ask the hard questions when something didn’t feel right – whether at work, in a social situation, or when casting a ballot. She isn’t one to let something slide just because it would be the path of least resistance. (Believe me, I tested this theory many times in my teenage years.) This kind of advocacy, competence, and zeal can only bring great things to Wasco County. I hope you will vote for Kathy on May 15!



Brittan Schwartz

Seattle