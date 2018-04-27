The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Letter to the Editor: Rod insightful, caring

As of Friday, April 27, 2018

To the editor:

I enjoy working with Rod on several boards, Mid Columbia Housing Authority, Community Action Council and Regional Solutions Team. He is insightful, intelligent and caring. His concern for vets and the less fortunate is apparent in his work serving these communities in need. Re-elect Rod Runyon.

Rich McBride

Hood River

