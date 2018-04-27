Letter to the Editor: Rod insightful, caring

To the editor:
I enjoy working with Rod on several boards, Mid Columbia Housing Authority, Community Action Council and Regional Solutions Team. He is insightful, intelligent and caring. His concern for vets and the less fortunate is apparent in his work serving these communities in need. Re-elect Rod Runyon.
Rich McBride
Hood River
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment