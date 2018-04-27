Letter to the Editor: Runyon is upright

To the editor:
As a disabled Vietnam veteran and a fellow classmate at The Dalles High School, I support Rod Runyon as an upright person I myself can trust!
I know him as a friend you also can trust.
Rod will be there for you, not for himself; otherwise I wouldn’t put this in the paper (which is a first for me).
Steve Cochenour
The Dalles
