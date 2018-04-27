The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Letter to the Editor: Runyon is upright

As of Friday, April 27, 2018

﻿

To the editor:

As a disabled Vietnam veteran and a fellow classmate at The Dalles High School, I support Rod Runyon as an upright person I myself can trust!

I know him as a friend you also can trust.

Rod will be there for you, not for himself; otherwise I wouldn’t put this in the paper (which is a first for me).

Steve Cochenour

The Dalles

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)