Letter to the Editor: Schwartz campaign

To the editor:

I’m writing in support of Kathy Schwartz for county commissioner. Many people have commented about how many of our yard signs they have seen around town. We got too late of a start to get many commercial billboards – they were reserved – but the many residents of the county who are giving of their front yards is a sign of support.

While the incumbent is going for term number three, Kathy will bring a new set of skills to the county commission, change for the better, and this support shows how many people feel that need. Our signs and banners are up all over the county, from Mosier to Maupin. Drive the road from Tygh Valley to Wamic and you see them there, and Highway 197 going south. As I write this today, Kathy is doing a meet-and-greet at the Balch Hotel in Dufur.

But while working on this campaign can be grueling at times, it’s become clear that what she most enjoys is walking the neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and listening to you. She spends hours every week doing so – it’s that one-on-one interaction that she loves. So while you’re working on your yard this beautiful spring, keep an eye out for her walking down your street, or listen for your door bell. Kathy might be coming to listen to you, too.

Dean Myerson

The Dalles