Letter to the Editor: Vote Schwartz

To the editor:

I recently joined other local citizens to listen to and speak with Kathy Schwartz. I am writing to share several observations which lead me to urge voters to enthusiastically cast their vote in support of Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner.

Kathy listens with empathy and readily synthesizes the input she receives.

She expresses a strong desire to address immediate symptoms and root causes of longstanding issues. She strives to develop solutions, without promising sudden, miraculous remedies. Kathy has a keen awareness of the local agencies with which she will be working. She demonstrates a genuine and fervent desire to make lives better for ALL Wasco County residents.

She is beholden to no single interest group. Kathy is very articulate about the challenges we face in Wasco County, and also aware of issues we are likely to confront going forward.

Kathy Schwartz is ready to hit the ground running. She will not require a long break in period. Let’s vote for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner. She will bring a welcome new voice to Wasco County decision making.

Robert Haechrel

The Dalles