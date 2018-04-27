Looking Back on April 29, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

The 1998 Northwest Cherry Festival judges announced parade winners from Saturday’s ‘Cherry Jubilee’ parade. Twenty-six parade entrants claimed top prizes in 10 categories.

When Wes Cooley visits a newspaper reporter, he comes bearing a sheaf of papers. Cooley says he is running on his record as 2nd District Congressman, but he is also trying to repair a reputation severely damaged in the media two years ago. “I never realized the power of the press,” he said in an interview with The Chronicle. “If you tell someone something long enough and often enough, even your best friends will start to believe it.”

The city collects franchise fees for a number of services, from garbage collection to cable TV. But the 3 percent of gross income fee paid by the garbage collector is less than half the 7 percent paid by the cable company. So when Art Braun, president of The Dalles Disposal Service, asked that his garbage collection franchise be extended several years, the council decided to take a closer look at the fee.

The new Northern Wasco County PUD building won’t be done quite as soon as had been anticipated. Milt Ketchum, the PUD’s representative on the project, said an agreement has been reached with the general contractor, Ramsey Gerding Construction of Corvallis, to move the date for completion of Building A and Building B from Aug. 12 to Sept. 4.

40 years ago – 1978

Penni DePriest of Dufur is the 1978 Northwest Cherry Sweetheart. She was named at the annual coronation banquet Friday night in The Recreation. The runnerup is Linda Kay Fleck of The Dalles.

As in other communities, home burglary is increasing in The Dalles. The Dalles Kiwanis Club wants to do something about it. The club’s idea, a Neighborhood Watch Program, would involve the formation of neighborhood committees to watch neighbors’ homes while owners are away on vacations or trips.

A full cherry blossom is the first signal of prospects of a good crop, but it is too early to tell how much fruit will stay on the tree. County Agent Jack Thienes Friday described the bloom as good, but said there were signs of double-fruits apparently caused from last summer’s weather conditions. He said that blossoms form one summer and emerge the next spring, and during the formation stages can be affected by the weather.

Martin Marietta Aluminum Company has announced continued modernization at The Dalles and Goldendale plants with permits in application form for a $100 million expansion of the Goldendale works. The announcement March 30 signalled the company’s continued faith in the aluminum industry and desire to keep its plants here competitive and growing.

60 years ago – 1958

A cold wave with temperatures plunging as low as 15 degrees bit into the Northern Midwest early today, and the southward flow of cool air touched off new weather violence in flood-plagued Texas.

Dismantling of another of this city’s old and familiar landmarks will be started Thursday with the wrecking of the former E. O. McCoy residence at 220 E. Fifth street to make way for construction of an office building for Dalles attorneys William, Roger and Edgar Dick. Dalles firemen Jim Fulmer and Jerry Meierotto have contracted to tear down the old house in their spare time.

Kenneth Fridley of Wasco was given recognition as Sherman County Soil Conservation Man of the Year at last night’s banquet of Sherman County Wheat Growers, held at the Wasco Methodist church.

WASHINGTON (UP) — The Senate Interior Affairs Committee today unanimously approved for passage the Klamath reservation termination bill introduced by Sen. Richard L. Neuberger (D-Ore.) Neuberger said following the committee meeting that “unanimous passage of this bill for purchase of Klamath tribal resources by either private industry or the U.S. government is a triumph for effective bipartisan action.”

PORTLAND (UP) — The nation has a new fun-making organization. Now available for publicity-making horseplay are the Portland Rainmakers who aim to promote, publicize and duly honor “the most outstanding and beneficial asset” of the City of Portland—namely its rainy weather. The Rainmakers, limited to a membership of 50 prominent Portlanders, will be marked by red Tyrolean hats, green ties, and green and white umbrellas. Members will be known as rain drops and they’ll hand out bottles of 180 drops of rain water to visitors to the city.

80 years ago – 1938

Food handlers, barbers and beauticians who have failed to take their semi-annual health examinations today were reduced to a mere handful after reports on at least six additional persons came into the county health office. Dr. Erickson reported that an additional case of syphilis had been uncovered in the routine examinations.

Mrs. J. E. Peck won first prize and Mrs. Otto Hinkle, second, in the tulip display which was a feature of the meeting held last night at the city hall by members of the Garden club. During the program hour Walter Marx addressed the 30 members present on the subject of rock garden plants, naming the most desirable types and describing their culture.

General reductions in the price of dairy products, promised by Edgar W. Smith, chairman of the state milk control board, at the board’s hearing in The Dalles April 20, will become effective Sunday, the board announced today.

HANKOW, April 29. (UP) — Hundreds of persons were buried alive when 40 Japanese air raiders bombed parts of Hankow and clashed with more than 100 Chinese defense planes today.

100 years ago – 1918

Do not go fishing until after you have tried your luck in “Thornton’s Lake” at the Odd Fellows hall Monday night.

S. B. Huston of Portland, who has ben a candidate for the republican nomination for United States senator, has withdrawn from the race, leaving Senator McNary and Stanfield to fight it out alone.

DUFUR MAN IS FOUND MURDERED — The body of Kenneth G. Folston, who went to Arizona several months ago for the benefit of his health, has been found, according to a telegram received in this city today. No particulars were given, the wire simply stating that the body has been positively identified, and that he had been murdered.

PORTLAND, April 24. — (Special.) — As a result of strong representations by Fuel Administrator Holmes of Oregon, fuel consumers of the state will not be compelled to make written application for wood and coal supplies, as previously announced. Holmes took the stand that Oregonians are being encouraged to lay in ample supplies early, and he considered that enforcement of the application blank order was an unnecessary inconvenienvce to the public and a useless expense to fuel dealers.

LONDON, March 24. — (By mail.) — The first official horseflesh shop was opened in London in Camden town recently. The new wartime meat had a brisk sale. At the suggestion of the war office, old army horses are slaughtered for sale at the new shop.

WASHINGTON, April 29. — “Very large quotas” of American men will be required, “in the immediate future,” for service overseas to fill up the gaps inflicted in the west front drive, the war department weekly summary declared today.