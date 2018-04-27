For the Record for April 29, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday April 29, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 25, 7:51 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 9th and Union streets. One driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 25, 5:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 1st Street on a report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival multiple buildings were observed with no smoke or fire visible. Contact was made with an employee who stated he had accidentally set the alarm off and was on the phone with the alarm company resetting the alarm.

April 25, 7:32 p.m. – Crew responded to River Front Park Road. Upon arrival, a small 10 by 20 area was found on fire in the middle of the park area. Two other sets of piles on fire were located. Police checked the area to see if anyone was setting these fires. All three fires were extinguished.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday evening from the 900 block of Snipes Street.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported his foster child advised him of odd behavior from his biological father. Incident is under investigation.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Medina, 45, Hood River, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 400 block of West 8th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Emily Keagan Smith, 29, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Perkins Street and is accused of driving while suspended, two counts of probation violation, and three counts of providing false information to a police officer.

Chandon Leigh Girl, 28, Lyle, Wash., was arrested early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of West 7th Street and is accused of driving while suspended and probation violation.

Robert Alan Davidson, 32, Lyle, Wash., was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Animal control responded to West 7th and Hostelter streets Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and transported to the local shelter.



Police made contact with a male subject Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street who was drinking in public. The subject was cited and released.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday afternoon from East 3rd and Laughlin streets.

William Lee Jensen, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on the Interstate 84 exit 83 on ramp and is accused of probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening from Riverfront Park after assisting fire crews regarding several fires in the area.

Jorge Valdez, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass. Carlos Viveros Cruz, 21, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of harassment, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported a male subject was at her residence and was not allowed to be there via a court order. Incident is under investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Rowena after a victim reported a motorcycle was stolen from his barn.

Oregon State Police

Teresa J. Holbrook, 58, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Lone Pine Boulevard and is accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Trooper responded to Moro early Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. Caller reported a dog was trying to get their goats in the backyard. The dog was found and attempts to find the owner were unsuccessful. The dog was taken to the animal shelter in The Dalles.

Johnny Dean Miller, 38, Klamath Falls, was arrested Wednesday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 101 and is accused of providing false information to a police officer.

Regional Jail

Mystery L. Pentz, 44, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a local warrant for probation violations.