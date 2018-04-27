TD golfers show 22-stroke improvement Telles cards a 78, Vassar gets an 80 to lead the Hawks

Wednesday’s Marist Invitational at Emerald Valley Golf Club gave The Dalles boys’ golf team an opportunity to get the lay of the land before regional and state action in two weeks.

Aidan Telles scored fifth-place honors following his 78, and teammate Tyler Vassar added an 80 for a three-way tie for sixth place, as the Riverhawks total a 22-stroke improvement with a 393 to get seventh place at Creswell.

“The kids had a very good round, especially since it was their first 18 holes on that course,” TD head coach Dan Telles said. “The last two tournaments have been tough, so it is nice to see all of them drop their totals.”

After Aidan Telles and Vassar, Spencer Taylor ended up with a 114 and Jonathan Snodgrass cut down 23 strokes to his total from last week, finishing Wednesday’s action with a 121.

Aaron Treichel was fifth-best on the Riverhawks after carding a 126, which gave his team seventh place, 84 strokes behind tournament champion, Marist (309).

“Emerald Valley is one of the toughest courses in Oregon, if not the toughest, as its history shows, hosting USGA events, including PGA qualifiers, national qualifiers, etc.,” coach Telles said. “The Greens are primarily the reason, as they are very fast. There were a lot of three-putts for the average players.”

Crescent Valley (338), Churchill (343), Sheldon (345), Pendleton (364), Corvallis (376) and The Dalles (393) made up the overall team standings.

Andrew Watts, of Thurston, and Nick Watts, from Marist, were tied for medalist honors with a 73 on the scorecards.

Ty Garner, also from Thurston, placed third after shooting a 75 and Marist’s John Pollock claimed fourth with a 76.

Aidan Telles shot 78 for fifth, and Vassar, Hunter Bhan (Sheldon), Arnau Reddy (Marist), Justin Potwura (Marist) and Nick Van Vleet (Corvallis) each picked up an 80 to end up in a tie for sixth place.

The Dalles has one final regular-season tournament slated for noon Monday in Prineville, before regional action on May 7-8 in Creswell.