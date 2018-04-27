TD softball drops seventh straight

Entering the final month of the season, The Dalles softball team is facing a good amount of adversity.

During their seven-game losing streak, the Riverhawks have been outscored 99-24, capped by an 18-1 mercy-ruled setback against Ridgeview Thursday at 16th Street Ballpark.

The No. 8-ranked Ravens are on a different streak of their own, as winners of 15 straight contests, and they racked up runs in every inning of Thursday’s matchup, including five in the top of the first.

All told, Ridgeview hammered out 14 hits, four doubles, received three walks and had a player hit by a pitch.

Allicite Frost paced the team’s offense with a 3 for 5 performance with two runs scored and three RBIs.

The 5-6-7 hitters, Taylor Smith, Emma Cannon and Lorena Vasquez combined to go 6 for 11 with three doubles, a walk, seven runs scored and six RBIs.

The Dalles pitchers, Bailey LeBreton and Mikayla Kelly combined for one strikeout in five innings, and nine of the 18 runs allowed were unearned, as the Riverhawks committed nine fielding and throwing errors.

From the circle, Frost allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in her five-inning effort.

TD’s Maddie Troutt went 1 for 2 with a run scored, Kilee Hoylman added a hit and a stolen base in two at-bats, and both Bailey LeBreton and Emma Smith posted a hit apiece.

The top four in TD’s batting order finished 0 for 8 three strikeouts.

The Dalles played Friday in Hood River, and then hosts No. 7-ranked Hood River Valley (14-4 overall) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.