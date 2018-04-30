1A tracksters gain ground at Husky Invite

Dufur boys hoist second place trophy

MORO – Entering the final event of Saturday’s Sherman Invitational, the 4x400-meter relay, Dufur and Goldendale, Wash. were neck-and-neck atop the team standings.

As close as the leaderboard was, the relay race proved to be a scintillating battle with Dufur’s Abraham Kilby trying to chase down Caleb Pittman.

Pittman and the Timberwolves claimed this showdown, however, with a time of three minutes and 47.62 seconds, beating the Ranger quartet of Kilby, Anthony Thomas, Asa Farrell and Tanner Masterson (3:48.65) by 1.03 seconds to pick up first in the race and the standings (97.5 to 95 points).

“I think it was good for us to lose, because it shows us that we have more work to do,” Kilby said.

“When you are challenged by a good relay team, it prepares you for future races. Losing this race will now get us back to the basics of working even harder for the bigger races we will have the rest of the year,” Kilby explained.

Earlier in the day, Kilby, Masterson, Thomas and Farrell won for the fourth time in six 4x100-meter relay races with a final time of 45.92 seconds, just shy of their personal-best mark of 45.64.

Cole Kortge came out on top in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.64 and Friedrick Stelzer posted a 4:32.53 to take first in the 1,500 meters as Dufur’s only other wins.

Farrell scored second place in the 100 (11.48) and Masterson was third in the same race after his 11.71.

In the 200, Farrell set a season-best of 23.71 to get runner-up honors, finishing ahead of Masterson, who placed third (23.89).

Thomas secured second place in the 400 following his personal-best of 55.47 and Stelzer put up a personal-best time of 2:11.17 for second in the 800, more than nine seconds better than Thomas, whose personal record of 2:20.66 placed him fourth.

Wade Blake had a personal-record throw measuring 100-feet in the discus and Hunter Wagenblast set personal records in the discus (78-11) and shotput (29-6).

The Lady Rangers tallied ninth place out of 11 teams after their 26-point performance, which was led by freshman Jessica Brown, as she grabbed second place in the 200 (30.82, a personal record) and long jump (14-1.25, a personal record).

Brown had another personal record in the 100 with her final time of 14.40 to get fourth place, and Trinity Blake added a personal-best 50-7 in the discus.

The Rangers head to Arlington at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Sherman totals five wins

MORO – Spearheaded by first-place outcomes from Desiree Winslow, Lexi Grenvik and the 4x100-meter relay team, the Sherman Lady Huskies notched 78 points to lock down second place at Saturday’s Sherman Invitational.

Winslow hit a season-best 13.65 seconds in 100-meter triumph, Grenvik had a mark of 14:17.33 for tops in the 3,000, and the group of Mercedez Cardona, Savanna Orendorff, Jaelyn Justesen and Winslow picked up their 4x100-meter victory in 55.17 seconds.

Cardona added second place in the high jump (4-feet) and Winslow was second in the pole vault (7-6).

Placing third in the shotput was Justesen (29-7.50), Orendorff tacked on third place in the 200 (31.41, a personal record), Grenvik had a 6:31.71 for third in the 1,500, and Mana Chamoto reached a personal-best in the 800 (3:10.58) to grab fifth place.

Makoa Whitaker and Keenan Coles secured the Sherman boys’ only wins on the day, as Whitaker tallied a 148-4 and Coles went for a personal-record measurement in the triple jump (39-11.50).

Coles was second in the long jump (19-7.75, a personal record), Owen Christiansen picked up third in the long jump (19-6), and the 4x100-meter relay team of Christiansen, Tyler Jones, Whitaker and Coles placed third with their combined final reading of 48.77.

Coles strolled in for fourth place in the 100 (12.07), Whitaker ended up fourth in the 400 (57.14), Jeremy Ballesteros was fifth in the javelin (124-10, a personal record), and the 4x400-meter relay group of Tyler Bledsoe, Ballesteros, Jed Harrison and Whitaker claimed fourth place after their 4:02.54.

The Sherman boys’ team totaled 65 points to take hold of fifth place, out of 12 teams.

Up next, Sherman heads to the Arlington Invite at 10 a.m. Saturday.

SWC girls end up in fifth place

MORO – Ana Popchock had two more wins, Madisen Davis had another top effort in the javelin and the South Wasco County girls’ team turned in eight top-5 finishes for 57 points and fifth place at the Sherman Invitational Meet Saturday in Moro.

Davis scored her sixth consecutive javelin victory with first-place toss of 128-feet-8 inches.

Popchock set a personal-record time of one minute and 2.77 seconds in her first win, she rushed ahead of the triple jump field with a leap of 35-3.5 and she added second place in the 100-meter hurdles (17.37).

Maddie Gragg was fifth in the discus (87-10, a personal record), both Gragg and Davis tied for fifth in the shotput (28-7), and Davis hit for a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with her 18.70. Abbie Silvey secured sixth place in the discus with a personal-record toss of 84-6.

The SWC boys’ trio of Haiden Perez, Nate Boettner and Marshall Bell each had personal-bests in their respective events, with Bell going for 13-5.25 in the long jump, Boettner reaching 79-11 in the javelin and Perez hitting 54-11 in the discus.

Boettner had a time of 13.78 in the 100, Bell placed eight in the 800 (2:47.57) and Boettner ended up ninth in the long jump (14-3.25).

South Wasco County travels to Arlington High School this Saturday with a start time of 10 a.m.