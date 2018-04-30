Letter to the Editor: Ag voice for Schwartz

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Kathy Schwartz for county commissioner.

I had the opportunity to meet with Kathy recently to talk about agriculture in Wasco County. After a morning of discussion, I can say that Kathy understands the importance of agriculture to Wasco County and is well-informed on many of the issues facing the farming community. Her desire to learn about the realities of dryland wheat farming is characteristic of her open-minded approach to all the issues she will be faced with as county commissioner. I was impressed with the professionalism of her campaign and her ability to acquaint herself with all the pertinent information prior to our meeting.

It is clear to me that, if elected, Kathy will take the responsibilities of the job seriously and will be accountable to all her Wasco County constituents. I also think she has some unique skills to apply to the job based upon her previous experience. Please join me in supporting Kathy Schwartz for county commissioner.

Charlie Remington

The Dalles