Letter to the Editor: Asking for your vote

To the editor:

The campaign for the Sherman County Judge continues to build my deep respect and commitment to the county we all love. I greatly appreciate your enthusiasm and support.

At the debate last week, I did my best to answer clearly and honestly. Every question cannot be asked at a single event. I continue to talk to voters at their doors, or wherever I meet them. Some questions have come up and I would like to answer them directly: First, “if you are elected judge, will you still work for Frontier TeleNet?” The answer is “No.” Being judge is more than a full time job and that is the only thing the judge should do to serve properly.

Second, some people thought that I “owned the Internet” in Sherman County. To be clear, I am a contractor for Frontier TeleNet. It is owned by Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler County. It is owned by you, so I work for you.

One of the missions of Frontier TeleNet is be a “middle-mile Internet provider” so Internet companies can serve our households. I wrote about these projects in my brochure: The fiber optic project from Wasco to Grass Valley and now the state grant for fiber from Wasco to Rufus. Also, the county-owned wireless system that we received a national technology award for.

Recently, the state police paid to connect to this system, our 911 began serving the Burns Paiute Tribe and four other counties are also considering to connect. Now, a company I’ve been working with for the last year wants to serve fiber to the home in our cities as well as work to increase wireless speeds outside the cities. There are any more exciting projects to come.

Again, I want to thank everyone I have spoken with for their support and I ask for your vote. I hope to speak with more of you before the election. Please feel free to call me at 541-306-1202 or email michaelsmith204@gmail.com with questions, comments and suggestions.

Mike Smith

Moro