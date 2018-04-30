Letter to the Editor: Change for the better

To the editor:
I am Maria Peña and I am proud to support Kathy Schwartz, the nurse with white hair, for Wasco County commissioner.
I have had the pleasure to work with Kathy in the public health department for over a decade and know that she is a born leader. Kathy has a profound respect and compassion for all citizens and a keen understanding of issues facing the Latino community.
Kathy is bilingual and devoted to communicating with everyone regardless of their income, race or gender. When I worked with Kathy she made sure all written notices were written in English and Spanish.
On a personal note, Kathy has been a good friend and supporter of me and my family. She is honest, kind, smart and has a good heart.
Our county commission needs to represent our entire community. Please vote for change for the better and elect my friend, Kathy.
Maria Peña
The Dalles
