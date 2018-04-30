Letter to the Editor: Elect Dabulskis

To the editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Joe Dabulskis, who is running for Sherman County Court judge. While serving as a county commissioner, Joe has shown he is a man of character and a leader. He has the ability to be a listener. He has an open mind and can ask the hard questions.

He has enjoyed the challenge of being a part of a team that continues to move Sherman County forward.



While serving in the Army National Guard, Joe became a company commander. In the military, it is important to be trustworthy. You have to be someone who can be counted on to do the right thing, at the right place and at the right time. Serving in the military prepared Joe for service. His service today includes his family, the land and the people of Sherman County.



As a county commissioner, Joe has worked at being a person who listens. He has a desire to be a part of solving problems and has a passion for Sherman County. He has the energy and enthusiasm to work hard and to serve.

I am confident that Joe Dabulskis is committed to continuing to serve the county. He wants Sherman County’s success and, with the many experiences he has had, he is ready to lead!

Patty Burnet

Moro