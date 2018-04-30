Letter to the Editor: I’m a problem-solver

To the editor:

Yesterday, and for the past week, I have been told, “Joe, tell us more about yourself, your abilities, your leadership experience. Why should I vote for you?”

The answer is that currently I am one of your Sherman County commissioners and it is a position I’ve learned to love. I am a member of 20-plus committees and boards and have so enjoyed meeting and working with people, creating ideas and problem solving.

Here is a chance to thank you for electing me and letting me serve Sherman County. Thank you.

I moved here over 20 years ago with my wife, Jeanne, and two children. I came here to farm and go to paramedic school in Beaverton. While attending paramedic school, I was asked to become a part-time instructor because of my ability to break things down and explain them.

Prior to moving to our county, I have logged, farmed, worked for Pendleton Flour Mills and sold real estate. I taught taxidermy classes at BMCC and was asked to travel to local high schools to teach as well.

I served in the Army National Guard, starting as a private, taking orders and doing what I was told, and ending as a captain, leading soldiers.

I served in Hood River as a private then a lieutenant-platoon leader, in Pendleton as an executive officer and in Baker City as the company commander, moving the company from a weak unit to the second strongest in the state.

These 30-plus years have taught meto do what is right, that my actions speak louder than words, and to listen, keep and open mind and ask questions. Be humble, give credit where credit is due, be firm when you must but don’t be afraid to give. Stay focused, work hard and KISS (Keep It Straight and Simple). Remember honest, honest, honesty and always lead by example.

There are the reasons you should vote for me to be your next Sherman County judge.

Joe Dabulskis

Moro