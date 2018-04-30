Letter to the Editor: Runyon best choice

To the editor:

I met Rod Runyon over 25 years ago while I was serving as postmaster of The Dalles. Rod cares deeply for Wasco County residents and works tirelessly on their behalf.

His dedication to veteran issues is outstanding and he has spent a lot of his personal time working on their behalf.

Rod is also very active with the Patriot Guard Riders. The first time I observed a hearse passing by, with the Patriot Guard escorting the veteran’s remains to their final resting place, it took my breath away. I can’t say enough about this organization and Rod’s participation.

I am a veteran and also a Washington resident. If I was eligible to vote for Rod, I would.

Martin Powell

Lyle