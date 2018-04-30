Letter to the Editor: Schwartz can lead

To the editor:

Leadership is a difficult concept to define, but most of us know it when we see it. And we have seen it in Kathy Schwartz, our choice for Position 3 on the Wasco County Commission.

We have worked together with Kathy in a community organization, of which she was the leader. We have seen her in action. She isn't the type of leader who stands in front and expects others to follow. Rather, she helps the group map the course and walks alongside, encouraging and motivating and facilitating the journey.

Kathy isn't the type of leader who pretends to have all the answers.

Rather, she does her homework, welcomes the views of others and makes sure her decisions are well-informed and well-thought-out.

County commissioners have the responsibility of deciding how our county tax dollars will be spent. A vote for Kathy Schwartz is a vote for honesty and integrity in our local government. Watch for your ballot in the mail and join us in checking the box for Kathy Schwartz, a change for the better.

Lynn and Carol Miller

The Dalles