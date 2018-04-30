Letter to the Editor: Support Schwartz

To the editor:

As a former public health nurse and now an Oregon State senator, chair of the Senate Health Care Committee and vice chair of the veterans committee, I am very aware of what skills, experience, and education would be of benefit when it comes to governing effectively.

A public health nurse’s understanding of the social diseases that we are facing today such as homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, public health emergencies and many other issues would benefit any local governing body’s make-up. Nurses are not only the most trusted profession, but they are also hard working, data- and outcome-driven.

Kathy’s advanced degree and experience in administration compliments her basic nurse training and makes her even more qualified to govern.



I am so pleased to support Kathy in her quest to further serve her community and believe she would make an excellent addition to the local board of commissioners in Wasco County.

Laurie Monnes Anderson

Oregon State Senator