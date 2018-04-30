Letter to the Editor: Vote Runyon, Hege

To the editor:

In Wasco County we are once again faced with electing local officials to help direct our future. Without our participation in making thoughtful choices, we have no basis to complain as to the outcome of our future.

From my perspective, in the race for two of our three county commissioners, it is very important that we pay attention and make the correct choice.

While I have known the families of both challengers for years and have a high level of respect for them, I have had the pleasure to work with commissioners Scott Hege and Rod Runyon for many years. Both of them have backgrounds in professional and successful private sector careers and have made the transition to the public sector seamlessly. All of their decisions are made with the best interests of our local community and while still following the local, state and federal laws. It is my opinion that Rod Runyon and Scott Hege are the correct choices for Wasco County commissioners.

Greg Weast

The Dalles