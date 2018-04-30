No. 11 Sherman vaults into first

The Sherman Huskies moved up to No. 11 in the rankings after a two-game sweep over Dufur by finals of 13-3 and 13-0 Saturday in Blue Mountain Conference action in Moro.
Sherman had 11 hits, with Trey Homer going 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Jacob Shandy added two hits, two runs and an RBI, Bradley Moe went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI.
Diego Valdez notched a hit in three at-bats and scored twice and Treve Martin went 1 for 2 with a hit by pitch, two runs and an RBI.
Jacob Justesen tossed 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with a strikeout and five walks to get the win.
In the second game, Sherman had 12 hits and Brett Troutman got the win on the mound with a strikeout and a walk.
