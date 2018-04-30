Sawyer’s hosts ACE festivities

Sawyer’s is officially re-opening as Ace Hardware & Just Ask Rental with a weekend of festivities, May 4-7.

The celebration includes free bounce houses, cotton candy and popcorn. In addition, there will be vendor demonstrations with free soda and hotdogs served on Saturday.

The store will also offer different daily sales throughout the weekend.

Sawyer’s transitioned from True Value brands to Ace after Jared and Cora Sawyer purchased the business from his parents last June.

“Our team has been phenomenally patient through this change. I know it has been difficult on them to learn all new systems and processes as well as deal with their day-to-day duties. They have been nothing short of fantastic,” Jared said in a written statement.

“I am extremely thankful for our customers who choose to support the community they live in and shop at a locally owned business.



“We do not take that for granted and we work hard to earn their business and trust every day.”

Sawyer’s is still largely the same as it was, said Jared, but customers have access to new brands at better prices, and the store now includes a Hallmark Gold Crown department.

This year marks the 78th anniversary of Sawyer’s, which has evolved from a grocery store to a variety store and then to a hardware store and rental service.

The business has been burned down and rebuilt, and moved twice over the years. Sawyer’s had been part of the True Value co-op since 1979.

“I’m very happy that we made the decision to convert to Ace when we did. There were signs that True Value had some tough decisions to make for the future health of the company,” Jared wrote.

“Still it was a very hard decision for me to cut ties with True Value and move to Ace. The truth is that every decision that was made in this conversion process was made after a lot of prayer…it may not be politically correct or popular to say that but it is the truth and now we are a better, stronger business and in a great position to tackle the fast-changing retail landscape.”

The store is located at 500 East Third Street in The Dalles, and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the business and brand change, call 541-296-4814.