TD baseball, softball swept by HRV

Cold bats, miscues give the Eagles lopsided home wins

HOOD RIVER – With a top matchup on the road versus Hood River Valley, The Dalles was swept in two games, 9-0 and 12-2, in a Columbia River Conference doubleheader in Hood River.

Jordan Wetmore took the loss for The Dalles. He went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out five.

Dominic Smith, Dalles Seufalemua and Henry Lee each went 1 for 3 in the game, as Greyson Losee tossed a complete-game shutout with three hits, no walks and 11 strikeouts.

In the nightcap, the Riverhawks stayed close through the midway part of the game, but Hood River Valley opened the floodgates with late runs in the fifth and sixth to earn the sweep.

TD starter Zach Anderson lasted four innings and struck out six and walked three to get the loss.

Both teams play again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bob Williams Field.

Hawks outscored 26-1 in two losses

The Dalles softball team lost its eighth league contest in a row Friday the last two coming in sweep fashion at Hood River valley by final scores of 12-0 and 14-1 in varsity action.

In the two mercy-ruled losses, TD managed struck out 13 times and notched two hits, one in the opener by Emma Weir and Kilee Hoylman had a single and scored on an error in the nightcap.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Riverhawks host Hood River Valley.