TD girls score fifth place at Dean Nice Invite Team racks up eight top-5 finishes

On the track with seven 6A, seven 5A and two 4A Washington programs at the 16-team Dean Nice Invitational, The Dalles girls’ squad put up 49 points to capture fifth place in track and field action Friday in Gresham.

“Once again, we put our kids up against good competition at the Dean Nice, and they really competed well,” TD head coach Garth Miller said. “These tough meets are definitely going to help them when we go to our district meet in a few weeks.”

TD senior Paulina Finn notched the girls’ best outcome at second place in the high jump with a height of 4-feet-10 inches.

Emma Mullins added a personal record mark of two minutes and 23.64 seconds for third place and Tressa Wood was fourth in the 3,000 meters after a season-best 11:25.56.

Jenna Miller placed fourth in the triple jump with a personal record of 31-9 and the 4x100-meter relay group of Addie Klindt, Miller, Emily Adams and Jordyn Hattenhauer claimed fourth place (52.57).

Mercy I’aulualo put up fifth place in the shotput (35-2) and discus (96-11) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Liz Tapia, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Mullins and Finn combined for a time of 4:21.04 to secure fifth place.

Wood grabbed sixth in the 1,500 (5:11.26, a personal record), Tilaima Paulo was seventh in the discus (95-7), Miller went for seventh in the 200 (27.87), and Kendyl Kumm added eighth place in the pole vault (8-6).

Adams had a time of 13.64 to get 11th in the 100, Tapia was 11th-best in the 400 after her 1:06.37, and Ziegenhagen had a personal-best 2:28.03 to score 11th place in the 800.

The Riverhawk boys notched 28 points to grab 11th place out of 16 teams, as they totaled 10 personal records overall.

Justin Conklin scratched out the boys’ only win on the day with a height of 6-0 in the high jump.

Samuel Alvarez hit the 1,500-meter finish line in a personal-record 4:17.04, Conklin was fifth-best in the 110-meter hurdles (16.18), and Glenn Breckterfield tallied fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (42.38, a personal record).

The 4x100-meter relay squad of JR Scott, Denver Neill, Yordi Sanchez and Josh Nisbet turned in a seventh-place mark of 46.17.

Philip Dunagan secured eighth in the discus (129-4), Gabe Lira added an eighth in the 1,500 (4:21.50, a personal record), Neill had an eighth-place run in the 200 (24.33, a personal record) and Jack Bonham hit a personal record in the 400 (55.06).

Breckterfield grabbed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles (16.57, a personal record), and the quartet of David Wring, Noah Holloran, Evan Despain and Nick Caracciolo posted a time of 12:25.74 in the steeplechase event.

Bill Burns, Neill, Breckterfield and Jonathan Knotts finished with a 3:39.02 to grab 11th place in the 4x400-meter relay.

TD has a three-team meet with Parkrose and St. Helens slated for 4 p.m. Wednesday at St. Helens.

The Columbia River Conference Novice Championships in Hood River begin at 2 p.m. Friday.