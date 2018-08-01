Evacuations underway southwest of Dufur

UPDATE: ODOT: US197 south of The Dalles, near Dufur, now closed from milepost 14 south to milepost 34 due to wildfire. ODOT on scene. Detour not established. Motorists should find alternative route.

As of 7 p.m.: LEVEL TWO: GET SET (Previously @ Level 1)

The area of "the blinking light" (Hwy 197 & 216) all the way to Conroy Rd and the top of Sherar's Bridge is now under level 2, North to the current level 3 zone. This includes Hulse Rd, Tygh Ridge Rd, and all points in between.

Begin to prepare for the possibility of evacuating.

SouthValleyFire 08/01/18 @ 1918

Level 3 (GO NOW) for the 8200 block of Rail Hollow Rd to the forest boundary. Crews are engaged with a fire Southwest of Dufur.

UPDATED EVACUATIONS: #SouthValleyFire

LEVEL 3 (Go now)

In addition to the previous 83000 blk of Rail Hollow Rd (to the forest boundary) Sheriff Magill has added all of Winslow Rd and Shell Rock Rd and all points in between.

Please remember this is an active incident, please keep 911 lines clear for emergencies.