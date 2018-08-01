Wishram fire held at 11,000 acres

WISHRAM — This morning, SE Washington Team 3 took over the Milepost 90 Fire north of Wishram. There are now three state strike teams, 2 Division Supervisors, three dozers, and three water tenders, with some local resources (fire engines and tenders) in the process of being relieved throughout the day. Two more strike teams are expected to arrive during the day.

The fire size has held steady at 11,000 acres and the current containment is 30 percent. Throughout the night, crews worked to build containment lines and conducted burnout operations within control lines. During the day, these lines will be wind-tested for the first time. By tonight, officials expect to update their estimate of the containment figures, based on how well the lines hold up to the wind. A helicopter flight is in progress, which will also help provide updated status and acreage of the fire.

All evacuation levels have now been reduced by 1 level. However, residents should continue to check the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911 for the most recent status of evacuations.

Klickitat County Emergency Management encourages all residents to sign up for Emergency Notifications, including evacuation notices. Go to http://www.klickitatcounty.org and click on Emergency Info - Sign Up for Alerts.

Washington SR-14 remains closed between Highway 197 and Highway 97. Check www.wsdot.wa.gov/traffic/trafficalerts/ for the latest information on the road status.

The Milepost 90 Fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. on July 31. It started at milepost 90 on Washington SR-14, and has burned through grass and brush fuels on private, Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands. The cause is under investigation.