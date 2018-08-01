Wishram fire update

WISHRAM – In response to the 11,000 acre Milepost 90 Fire, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations in Wishram Heights and an area south of Centreville.

The U.S. Forest Service is responding in unified command with Wishram Fire Department and other local volunteer fire departments. The Washington State Fire Marshals Office was approved for mobilization, and will take over from the current Type 3 Incident Commander on August 1.

Level 3 (Go now) evacuations have been issued for:

• Wishram Heights, north of SR-14

• The area east of Dalles Mountain Rd and west of Highway 97, south of Stringstreet Rd and north of Highway 14.

• South of SR-14 at Maryhill Winery to Highway 97 upper junction to include Pat's Ranch Mart (not including the town of Maryhill).

Level 2 (Get set) evacuations are in place for

• Wishram Heights south of SR-14.

• the community of Maryhill from Hwy 97 east to the John Day Dam Rd between Hwy 14 and the Columbia River.

Updates on evacuations can be found on the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911/.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at Goldendale High School, with a hotline set up at 1-888-680-1455.

Washington SR-14 is closed between Highway 197 and Highway 97. Other road closures may be in effect. Check www.wsdot.wa.gov/traffic/trafficalerts/ for updates on the road status.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on July 31. It started at milepost 90 on Washington SR-14, and has burned through grass and brush fuels on private, Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands. The cause is under investigation.