Dufur Fire: Farmers on fire line praised.

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill said it has been “amazing” to watch farmers and ranchers mobilize to save structures and extinguish flames on the three fires that have roared through the area in the past couple of weeks.

“They organize and get right out on the front lines with heavy equipment to cut a fire line that prevents forward movement,” said Magill. “Then they go around the back, where it has already burned, and use the water tanks on their trucks to put that section of fire out.”

Hundreds of farmers from Wasco and Sherman counties have put wheat harvest on hold since mid-July to fight flames that have consumed tens of thousands of acres and destroying homes and outbuildings in their wake.

The Substation Fire, the first of the three recent wildfires, claimed the life of John Ruby, 64, of Mosier, who was overtaken by flames while disking a fire line in a wheat field just east of The Dalles. His memorial service will be today, Aug. 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Dufur School.

Magill said one home has burned in the third blaze, the South Valley Fire that ignited Wednesday in an unoccupied shop on South Valley Road. He said the Oregon Department of Forestry and other agencies will have a damage assessment out today listing the number of buildings lost.

The blaze spread quickly through wheat, grass, Ponderosa pine and scrub oak and was estimated at 20,000 acres as of Friday morning. It is about 20 percent contained and nearly 500 firefighters from different agencies are on scene.

The fire is threatening 172 structures and 516 residents have been affected.

Magill said Level 3 (go now) evacuations are still in place for South Valley Road all the way south to Friend Road. Tygh Ridge Road was also placed on Level 3 and closed to all vehicles except emergency responders and residents leaving the area.

The Level 2 (get set) evacuation that had been put in place from the Highway 197 to Conroy Road and the top of Sherars Bridge has been lowered to a Level 1 (get ready), said Magill.

“It looked like the fire was running toward Sherman County again and I was afraid it was going to come over Tygh Ridge and get down to those homes but, fortunately, that didn’t happen,” he said.

There is also now a Level 1 notice in place for Shadybrook Road, Tygh Creek Road, Fairgrounds Road, Badger Creek Road, Happy Ridge Road and McCorkle Road.

Good progress was made on containment Thursday night, said Magill, despite gusty winds.

“We had some fast runs and the fire jumped lines but fire crews and farmers used heavy equipment to contain it,” he said.

“Hold and check” was the mission given firefighters by the state fire marshal as of press time Friday, when winds were expected to be a factor in fire behavior.

The trend over the next few days is to return to hot and dry weathers. With fuels low on moisture content, they are very flammable, and firefighters are expecting spotting up to one-fourth mile to occur ahead of the fire from burning oak leave. Flame lengths in the grass and wheat fields of up to 10-15 feet with rapid rates of spread are expected.

“There are a lot of people driving out to get photos and parking alongside of the road where fire crews are working, and we are asking them to please not do that – it is dangerous, and they might impede equipment from getting through,” said Magill.

He said, although Highway 197 is open, people should use caution driving through the area because it is still an active fire zone.

“People will see little tufts of grass and wheat that were left untouched by the original fire light up when embers re-ignite in the burned area and that is part of the cleanup work,” he said.

In his 17 years in law enforcement, Magill said he has not seen this number of aggressive fires in one season.

“Everyone’s getting worn out, but they keep battling on,” he said. “They are all rock stars, in my opinion.”

Magill said the Substation Fire that started the afternoon of July 17 just southeast of The Dalles was moving at about 300 feet a minute due to high winds and had swept into Sherman County by the next morning. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

That fire destroyed about 80,000 acres before it was contained.

Farmers had just turned their attention to harvest on what remained of area crop lands when the Long Hollow Fire ignited. That blaze was started July 26 by a combine harvesting wheat on land about five miles southeast of Dufur and consumed 33,451 acres before it was contained.

To aid exhausted firefighters in their latest efforts, the Salvation Army is delivering meals, beverages and hygiene items to crews at a base camp set up at the Dufur School.

People displaced by the South Valley Fire, as the others, are offered shelter by the Red Cross at The Dalles Middle School.