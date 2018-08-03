Letter to the Editor: Need border security

To the editor:
An amazingly short time ago, almost all the leaders of the Democratic party gave unqualified endorsement to the principle that America had the right to secure borders, that we welcomed immigrants, but they had to respect our laws and should not expect to sneak across the border and be greeted with open arms...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment