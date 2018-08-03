Looking Back on August 5, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Mary Batty, Jake Grossmiller and Gary Conley contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was taken looking up Mill Creek from Second Street about 1983. It was scanned from a print found in a The Dalles Reminder file.

The homes visible on the left are located in the 400 block of West Second Place. The historic Thornbury House (built ca. 1880) is in the middle, and the Hudson House (built ca. 1890) is on the left. Both are identified as primary contributing resources in the Trevitt's Addition Historic District, according to Wikipedia.

The footbridge visible upstream, used to cross the creek to go to the swimming pool (Natatorium) at Thompson Park, has since been replaced.

Mike Kilkenny noted the creek was running very high when the picture was taken, and the trees have since grown significantly.