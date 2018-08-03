The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Looking Back on August 5, 2018

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, ext. 107, and leave a message; be sure to spell your name.


By TDC Archive

As of Friday, August 3, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Mary Batty, Jake Grossmiller and Gary Conley contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was taken looking up Mill Creek from Second Street about 1983. It was scanned from a print found in a The Dalles Reminder file.

The homes visible on the left are located in the 400 block of West Second Place. The historic Thornbury House (built ca. 1880) is in the middle, and the Hudson House (built ca. 1890) is on the left. Both are identified as primary contributing resources in the Trevitt's Addition Historic District, according to Wikipedia.

The footbridge visible upstream, used to cross the creek to go to the swimming pool (Natatorium) at Thompson Park, has since been replaced.

Mike Kilkenny noted the creek was running very high when the picture was taken, and the trees have since grown significantly.

20 years ago – 1998

A man who was hit in the head with a tire iron Tuesday night is still in the intensive care unit at Mid-Columbia Medical Center; the man who hit him is in jail charged with first degree assault...

