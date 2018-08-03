For the Record for August 4, 2018

Photo by Mark Gibson
Crews from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and Dallesport Fire quickly contained a grass fire in the 6000 block of Three Mile Creek Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire scorched approximately an acre. An equipment fire started the blaze.
