The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Stolen papers yield man’s story

Janet Acevedo is pictured with her father, Elfego Torres, in this 1997 photo taken at her quinceneara, which is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday in the Hispanic culture. Torres was killed in 2000 in a dispute over loud music.

Contributed photo
Janet Acevedo is pictured with her father, Elfego Torres, in this 1997 photo taken at her quinceneara, which is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday in the Hispanic culture. Torres was killed in 2000 in a dispute over loud music.

By Neita Cecil

As of Friday, August 3, 2018

﻿

photo

Janet Acevedo

To a reporter, the strange surfacing of notes and papers from a long-ago homicide case was a puzzlement; to Janet Acevedo, seeing a box with the notes inside was like “opening a coffin...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)