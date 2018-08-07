Big day nears

Editor’s Note: The Chronicle is covering the preparations of Kylie Reed and Josh Duling for their late summer wedding. This is the third installment of the occasional series and addresses fire-related planning interruptions and what remains to be done.

Wheat harvest and firefighting activities have put wedding preparations on hold for Kylie Reed, 24, and Josh Duling, 26, of Maupin, but she’s not worried about being good to go for the Sept. 15 wedding because of her “go-go-go” personality.

Kylie runs her own massage therapy business and has learned not to let tasks build up until she is stressed out by having so much to do.

Within a month of Josh’s proposal three days before last Christmas, Kylie had reserved a photographer, baker, caterer, DJ, wedding planner and bartender. She and Josh had also arranged for rental of reception items such as linens, tables & chairs etc. They also asked his uncle, Sam Peterson, to officiate at the ceremony.

During January, Kylie picked out the perfect dress, but she’s not giving details beyond it being “sparkly on top.”

“I had the final dress fitting last week, so I got to bring it home, which is very exciting,” she said.

Her 4-year-old flower girl, Leona Johnson, believes Kylie’s dress looks like something that royalty from a fairytale would wear. The little girl wants to wear a tiara as part of her own ensemble, so she will also look like a princess.

“I told her that she could wear a tiara after the ceremony and she was pretty excited.”



Kylie was gifted a pair of diamond earrings during high school by her paternal grandmother, Bev, but lost one several years ago. She took the remaining stud to Kassab Jewelers, where Josh purchased their rings, and is having it made into a pendant necklace to go with her dress.

Josh and his groomsmen have opted to wear suits because tuxedos would be too formal for the farm setting.

The bride’s brother, Isaac Anthony, 14, is waiting to rent his suit because he is “growing like a weed.” His job is to walk Kylie and Josh’s leashed dogs, “Nash”, “Remi,” and “Timber” down the aisle so they can participate in the ceremony as part of the family.

The wedding takes place on the wheat farm just north of Maupin that has been in Josh’s family for four generations. The scenic setting has a spectacular view of Mount Hood, so Kylie and Josh decided to make it the backdrop for the outdoor ceremony.

The moment will be captured by Sarah Anderson, a photographer from Sherman County who teaches at Dufur School.

Kylie still must figure out what she wants in floral arrangements and has asked Josh to leave a small patch of wheat next to their house, so she can work it into bouquets.

“I’m not really picky about what kind of flowers, but since we are wheat farmers, it seems appropriate to include that,” she said.

So far as getting the barn refurbished, replacing fencing and filling potholes in the long driveway, Kylie said three fires in the last few weeks have necessitated shortening the “honey do” list.

She and Josh, like many farm families in Wasco County, have been busy helping neighbors. He has spent long hours fighting fires while she has helped friends hunt down displaced livestock.



“We’ve seen a lot of deer that just seem lost,” she said. “It’s kinda sad.”

The top priority right now, as far as projects, is to get the barn floor levelled because the reception — including the set up for a DJ — will be held inside.

“There’s a lot of wear and tear from years of parking equipment in there, so we are going to scoop it out and put down some gravel so it’s not just dirt,” she said.

The invitations designed by Hunter Weyand of Bend went out the first week of July to about 200 people so that is another check off of the list. Although her mother, Heather Anthony, wanted the invites sent from Bridal Veil for the romantic post mark, Kylie just wanted to get them out.

“That was a lot of work,” she said, expressing appreciation for assistance provided by her sister, Sydney Reed, her maid of honor.

The bridal shower and parties for both the bride and groom took place in early July, which turned out to be good timing given the wildfires that began later in the month.

Her cousin, Rylee Lutter, mother and sister hosted the bridal shower at We 3 Coffee & Deli in Dufur, and there were plenty of kitchen gifts, said Kylie.

“I was opening everything and asking, ‘What is this?’ and they were explaining,” she said, then added with a laugh, “There will be lots of stuff for Josh to use.”

Although Josh is the better cook, Kylie said they enjoy working together in the kitchen.

“I’m not super motivated,” she admitted. “I will cook, but I don’t enjoy it. I think that comes with practice, though.”

The bachelor party was a weekend event at a cattle ranch of Josh’s friend, Brent Fessler, between Madras and Prineville.

“They went out there and did man stuff, like playing pool, shooting and drinking too much,” Kylie summarized.

The bachelorette party took place at the Oregon Coast over a weekend. Kylie said her bridesmaids and other friends rented a house in Lincoln City and enjoyed beautiful weather. The highlights were a casino visit and dancing all night.

The engaged couple has been focused on their nuptials and have met with Pastor Peterson to discuss some of the realities of married life, including handling finances and how they want to raise their children.

“We talked over a lot of things with him,” Kylie said.

Once wheat harvest is over, in about a week, she and Josh will nail down the final wedding details — barring any more fires, of course.

They are going with cupcakes instead of the traditional wedding cake (they will have a small one decorated to feed each other and save for their first anniversary). The goodies will be baked by a family friend.

Following the ceremony, Andrew Lewis, a master griller and owner of “Bug’s BBQ” will prepare meat and Kylie and a crew of helpers will put together several types of salads.

“From the RSVPs we’ve been getting, I think we’re going to have good attendance,” she said. “There is still a lot to do, although it’s not time to do it yet —and it is hard for me to wait.”