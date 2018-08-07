The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

District 21 to sell 70 acres

By Neita Cecil

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

﻿

D21 earlier this year surplussed 70 of its 100 acres of property in Columbia View Heights, retaining 30 acres for a possible future school site...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)