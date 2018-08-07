District declares Extreme Fire Danger

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue has declared that a condition of Extreme Fire Danger exists within its jurisdictional boundaries. As of Wednesday, Aug. 8, all open fires are prohibited, including open pile burning, burn barrels, campfires, charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires. The use of commercially manufacture fire pits with screens, barbeques and devices using liquefied or bottled fuels is allowed.

The district also recommends the following guidelines be followed:

• Smoking should be limited to areas where no combustible materials are present.

• Chainsaw use should be avoided between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

• Cutting, grinding and welding should be avoided between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. At all other times, the area needs to be cleared of flammable vegetation.

• Individuals engaged in chainsaw use, cutting, grinding or welding operations need to have firefighting equipment readily available and provide a fire watch for at least one hour following the use of any mentioned equipment.

• Mowing of dried grass with power driven or other mechanical equipment should not be conducted until the extreme fire danger conditions have significantly decreased.

• Do not use exploding targets, tracer ammunition or sky lanterns.

• Do not use fireworks.

The Oregon Department of Forestry, Mt. Hood National Forest and Private Timber Company lands all have additional prohibitions. Individuals who fail to follow the prohibitions or conduct activities which could contribute to the ignition or spread of a fire could be liable for all costs associated with the suppression of a fire.

These prohibitions and guidelines shall remain in effect until further notice.

Please contact Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue if you have any questions: 541-296-9445.