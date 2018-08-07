Entertainment Update: August 8, 2018

The Gorge gets to experience one of the “closest things possible to a live Led Zeppelin show” when tribute band No Quarter, who look and play the part of the late 60s early 70s era group, perform at the Granada Theater on Saturday, Aug. 11. The band has won accolades from top music producers (namely Dennis D'Amico, who is an executive producer for Paul McCartney and manages the band) for bringing the sounds and stage show to life as they recreate “The Led Zeppelin Experience,” which the band promises will be “The Real Deal.” — Jim Drake
