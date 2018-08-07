The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

‘Not a winning ticket’

Classic cruiser recalls drawing for brand new ‘52 Chevy

Keith Jallen stands next to his 1952 Chevrolet two door sedan, parked on Second Street downtown The Dalles, holding a ticket to win a 1952 Chevrolet four door sedan that his mother held for a drawing when both cars were new. He will be cruising the same street Friday night during the “Neon Cruise” which begins at 6 p.m.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Keith Jallen stands next to his 1952 Chevrolet two door sedan, parked on Second Street downtown The Dalles, holding a ticket to win a 1952 Chevrolet four door sedan that his mother held for a drawing when both cars were new. He will be cruising the same street Friday night during the “Neon Cruise” which begins at 6 p.m.

By Mark Gibson

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

Not a winning ticket, but chock full of memories for Keith Jallen, who now owns a 1952 Chevrolet of his own.

photo

Photo by Mark Gibson

It’s not a winning ticket, but Keith Jallen has it tucked away in his billfold, carefully laminated for protection...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)