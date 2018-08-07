Photo by Mark Gibson
Keith Jallen stands next to his 1952 Chevrolet two door sedan, parked on Second Street downtown The Dalles, holding a ticket to win a 1952 Chevrolet four door sedan that his mother held for a drawing when both cars were new. He will be cruising the same street Friday night during the “Neon Cruise” which begins at 6 p.m.
It’s not a winning ticket, but Keith Jallen has it tucked away in his billfold, carefully laminated for protection...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment