What's Happening: August 8, 2018

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018
Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
For pennies per day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Wasco County's primary news source.
Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
Note: If you are a current print subscriber, you are already eligible for full access. Click here to setup an account and/or setup your online access (You must first create a website account before activating your online access).
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Senior News: What do you do when your parents misbehave?
August 7, 2018 4 p.m.
Entertainment Update: August 8, 2018
August 7, 2018 2:37 p.m.
Giving back to farm workers
August 7, 2018 2:23 p.m.
‘Dallesport Drags’ ready to roll
August 7, 2018 2:14 p.m.
‘Wheels of Hope’ to roll through Gorge
August 7, 2018 2:07 p.m.
‘Heroes’ event draws rave reviews
August 7, 2018 2:02 p.m.
For the Record for August 8, 2018
August 7, 2018 1:51 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Walden frustration
August 7, 2018 1:44 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Vote McLeod-Skinner
August 7, 2018 1:43 p.m.
Crosstalk: Are Dems embracing socialism?
August 7, 2018 1:42 p.m.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment