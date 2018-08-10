The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Crates Way Fire

A fire in the Precision Lumber building in the industrial park on Crates Way broke out early Friday afternoon. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, joined by other agencies, was on the scene soon after the fire broke out and evacuated The Port of The Dalles office and other nearby offices. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

Photo by Mark Gibson
As of Friday, August 10, 2018

Contributed photo/Jerry Christensen

