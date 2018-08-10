Crates Way Fire

A fire in the Precision Lumber building in the industrial park on Crates Way broke out early Friday afternoon. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, joined by other agencies, was on the scene soon after the fire broke out and evacuated The Port of The Dalles office and other nearby offices. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.
