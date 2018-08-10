Dance Academy makes history in Seaside

Contributed photo/Lindsay Omeg
The Dalles Dance Club Academy members made history at last weekend’s Grand Championships held at the Seaside Convention Center on Aug. 3-4 with the highest-scoring group awards in the Beginning, Intermediate, Advanced and Accelerated Advanced divisions. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Kyla Grillone, Isabella Beitl, Jessie Lamb, Morgan Donivan, Lilly Alvarado, Anabeth From and Olivia Prado. In the front are, from left, Alyssa Nelson, Uma Carosella, Allison Frigoroa, Lucy Polehn, London Moody, Maycee Foote and Madeleine Omeg. That group scored first place in Tap, first in Jazz, and they racked up the highest-score in the Beginning division, third-highest overall.
The Dalles Dance Club Academy made history at the Grand Championships in Seaside last weekend by receiving the highest-scoring group awards in the Beginning, Intermediate, Advanced and Accelerated Advanced classifications, marking the first time ever a program has swept all levels in the event’s 37 years...
