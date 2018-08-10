The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Looking Back on August 12, 2018

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, and upon answer enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to spell your name.

By TDC Archive

As of Friday, August 10, 2018

﻿

photo

Mona Chatterton, Terry Smith, and Sue Madsen contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows junior bowlers competing in the second of three weekends of the Junior Regional Bowling Tournament at Westgate Lanes.” It was published in the Reminder newspaper Dec. 9, 1982, and was scanned from a production print.

There were, at the time, two bowling alleys in The Dalles. Terry Smith noted it was Westgate Lanes Bowling Alley, not the Recreation Lanes (downtown), because of the slope of the back wall.

Another caller noted that he certainly didn’t remember an air conditioning unit, visible in the photo, at Recreation Lanes, either.

Mona Chatterton was among the many who recognized the location, noting that it was next to what was then Westgate Market on Chenowith Loop Road. “The man keeping score was Bob Snyder and the girl bowling is Kathy Frakes-Beck, who is my sister. There was also a cafe in the bowling alley that we would all go to for burgers and fries. Lot’s of fun times there,” she said.

Sue Madsen noted that her two children are in the photograph: Bryan Griffith, showing partially behind the boy bowling, and Angela Griffith Pinchot, against the wall holding a ball. “They had League play in the winter time for the children,” she said.

20 years ago – 1998

Steep slopes and brushy terrain on the western flank of the Rowena Fire slowed work on fire trails Tuesday, but the fire was finally declared contained about midnight...

﻿

