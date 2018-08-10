TD United grabs third at Mount Hood Challenge

Contributed photo/Samantha Newby
The Dalles United girls’ soccer team locked down third place at the 400-team Mount Hood Challenge from Aug. 3-5 in West Linn and Lake Oswego. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Willow Cohen, head coach Oscar Nunez, Lilyana Gonzalez, Georgia Haynie, Sydney Newby, Paola Elias-Contreras, Natalie Elias-Contreras, Riley Wilcox and Ariana Gonzalez. In the middle row are, from left, Stella Lujan, Skylar Vaivoda-Kerr, Kiera Taylor, Bryce Newby and Kate Radford. In the front row is Olivia Prado. Not pictured: Yaritza Torres.
Following two straight losses, The Dalles United girls’ soccer team finished off tournament play with back-to-back wins by a combined 10-0 margin for third place in 11U Silver Division action at the Mount Hood Challenge ending Aug...
