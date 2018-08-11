Second Memaloose fire declared conflagration

News Release from Oregon State Fire Marshal

Governor Kate Brown has declared the Memaloose 2 Fire, burning near the Memaloose State Park east of Mosier, a conflagration. The declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.

The Office of State Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team, and six structural task forces from Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Clatsop, Columbia, and Marion counties will arrive early afternoon and begin working to protect structures.

Evacuations for Wasco County are as follows:

LEVEL 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice for the following:

Starting at the bottom of the Rowena Loops to the west end of Tooley Lake, both sides of Interstate 84 and both sides of Hwy 30 as well as Mayor State Park.

LEVEL 2 (GET SET TO GO) evacuation notice for the following:

The intersection of State Road and Marsh Cutoff to Dell Road. This includes both sides of the road.

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the following:

The intersection of Highway 30 and Marsh cutoff all the way east to the bottom of the Rowena loops, this includes both sides of the Highway 30, Rowena Dell, Rowena Overlook, Canyon Way all the way down to Rowena Ferry Road.

Oregon’s conflagration may be invoked only by the Governor and allows the State Fire Marshal to dispatch structural firefighters and equipment.

Updates are available at Wasco County Sheriffs Facebook page.