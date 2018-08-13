As of Monday, August 13, 2018
Fire crews continue to make good progress on the 167-acre Memaloose 2 Fire...
Memaloose 2 Fire at 65 percent containment
August 13, 2018 10:39 p.m.
Neon Cruise victim in serious condition in Portland
August 13, 2018 5:09 p.m.
Train death reported Saturday
August 13, 2018 11:45 a.m.
Memaloose 2 Fire holds at 175 acres Sunday
August 12, 2018 1:50 p.m.
Second Memaloose fire declared conflagration
August 11, 2018 5:11 p.m.
3 hurt in Neon Cruise wreck
August 10, 2018 11:01 p.m.
Crates Fire damages Precision Lumber
August 10, 2018 4:24 p.m.
Looking Back on August 12, 2018
August 10, 2018 3:39 p.m.
Memorial Day Funds
August 10, 2018 3:24 p.m.
TD United grabs third at Mount Hood Challenge
August 10, 2018 3:18 p.m.
