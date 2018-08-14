Editorial: Media loyalty lies with the people

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018
This week, newspapers across America are standing in solidarity and resistance against President Donald Trump’s attacks on the free press...
Grange History presentation Saturday
August 15, 2018 8:05 a.m.
Air quality in unhealthy range
August 14, 2018 5:40 p.m.
News of the Weird from August 15, 2018
August 14, 2018 3:17 p.m.
Buehler shares plan to end homelessness
August 14, 2018 3:13 p.m.
Drags bring thrill of racing to Dallesport
August 14, 2018 3:10 p.m.
With strong economy, state jobs go unfilled
August 14, 2018 3:04 p.m.
Memaloose 2 fire held at 175 acres
August 14, 2018 3:02 p.m.
For the Record for August 15, 2018
August 14, 2018 3:01 p.m.
Program adds options for athletes
August 14, 2018 2:56 p.m.
Title caps memorable run for McGlovin
August 14, 2018 2:51 p.m.
