Sherman grad serving in Spain

Phillip Lovell, a 1997 Sherman High School graduate and Wasco native, is serving in the Navy on the coast of Spain.

Photo courtesy 1st Class Amanda Rae Moreno
As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

ROTA, Spain – A 1997 Sherman High School graduate and Wasco native is serving in the Navy, living on the coast of Spain, and participating in a critical NATO ballistic missile defense (BMD) mission while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach...

