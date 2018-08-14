Sherman grad serving in Spain

ROTA, Spain – A 1997 Sherman High School graduate and Wasco native is serving in the Navy, living on the coast of Spain, and participating in a critical NATO ballistic missile defense (BMD) mission while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment