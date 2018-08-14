Title caps memorable run for McGlovin

Contributed photo/Stacey Ihrig
Team McGlovin went 2-1 through its first three contests, but then won five games in a row, including back-to-back versus Liberty Taphouse to take first place honors in Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Adult Softball League action Sunday at Kramer Field. In the celebration picture are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Rocky Linebarger, Travis Church, Tavita Seufalemua, Lindsay Brock, Mitch Jenkins and Ken Brock. In the bottom row are, from left, Connor Warner, Kaley Linebarger, Angie Cox, Jessie Ziegler, Dominik Linebarger, Parker Linebarger, Vonnie Duffy and Danielle Sayres. Not pictured: Ashley Handley, Seth Reiter, Austin Harvey, Winter Bergin, Corinna Settles and Chris Rippy.
It has been a long road on the softball field for Rocky Linebarger, as countless close calls and bad breaks kept him from winning Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation Adult Softball League championship...
