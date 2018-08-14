The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Vintage Dufur Days

Farming, history take over town with parade, field events

A row of restored tractors form a line next to plowed ground at the Vintage Dufur Days in anticipation of the afternoon tractor pull.

Photo by Mark Gibson
A row of restored tractors form a line next to plowed ground at the Vintage Dufur Days in anticipation of the afternoon tractor pull.

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

﻿

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)